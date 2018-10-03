India clinch series against England with game in hand

October 03, 2018 20:08 IST

IMAGE: Skipper Ajay Reddy along with Pankaj Bhue steadied the ship. Photograph: CABI/Twitter

India beat England by 55 runs in the second T20 game, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the bilateral cricket series for blind.

England captain Ed Hossel won the toss and put the hosts in.

The captain led from the front, picking up a wicket with the first ball of the match.

The English bowlers bowled tight lines as they picked four Indian wickets in the first eight overs.

Skipper Ajay Reddy along with Pankaj Bhue steadied the ship with a 100-run partnership, helping their team post an imposing total of 217 for five.

Chasing a huge target, the English batsmen were never in the hunt as the Indian bowlers chipped in with regular wickets.