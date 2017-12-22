I went out there and had some fun: Rohit

December 22, 2017 23:41 IST

'There is a template to my batting, which I follow.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hits out. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Rohit Sharma said he had full faith in spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal despite the duo leaking runs during Sri Lanka's chase of a mammoth 260 in the second T20I in Indore on Friday.



India rode on Rohit's record equalling 35-ball century and KL Rahul's swashbuckling 89 to beat Sri Lanka by 88 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.



After going for runs early in their spell, Kuldeep (3/52) and Chahal (4/52) stormed back with seven quick wickets to trigger a batting collapse for the visitors and guide India to another easy victory.



"They have been doing well for India and always they bring us back," said Rohit.

"I don't mind such games where they are put under pressure, they were ready to take the pressure and Kuldeep changed the game and Chahal has been doing well for sometime now. So I always had belief on them."



Talking about his own batting, Rohit said: "The stage was set, good conditions to bat. I was trying to do what I do, hit through the line. It came off really well. I went out there and had some fun."



Asked if he was eyeing a double hundred at any point, Rohit said: "That's too much to ask (a double-hundred). I was just trying to get as much runs as possible. Any target here is not defendable here.



"There is a template to my batting, which I follow. Try to hold my shape," said the 30-year-old, who was adjudged the Man of the Match for his 43-ball 118.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav, right, celebrates a wicket with captain Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit also heaped praise on his opening partner KL Rahul.



"KL is in great form. He was exceptional today. It was pleasing to watch him play from the other end."



Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera was disappointed yet again to end on the losing side.



"It's a tough series. It was too much to chase. Upul Tharanga and Kusal Perera gave us momentum but unfortunately we couldn't execute our plans," he said.



India spinner Kuldeep who took three wickets for 52, said: "I was thinking for wickets. If I get one, I will probably get the second.



"The wicket was very good to bat on, so I was trying to bowl wider and different angles. Later, I realised if I bowl slower, I will get wickets."



India will play Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I on Sunday at Mumbai.