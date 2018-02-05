How former Under-19 WC hero Yuvraj Singh spurred Gill to success

February 05, 2018 22:55 IST

India's U-19 World Cup hero Shubman Gill revealed that he was guided by veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh, who gave him batting tips in the past.

"Yuvi paaji (Yuvraj Singh) gave a lot of guidance when he was at the NCA (National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru). He gave me tips and batted along with me," Gill, who slammed an unbeaten 102 in the semifinal against Pakistan in the U-19 World Cup, said.

The 18-year-old right-handed batsman struck three fifties and a hundred in the U-19 World Cup, which India won for the record fourth time after thrashing Australia by eight wickets in the final on Saturday.

Speaking about the knock against Pakistan, Gill said coach Rahul Dravid advised him to play till the end.

"There was pressure for the game against Pakistan. Our openers gave a good start and it was going well in the middle. We lost some wickets and Rahul (Dravid) sir advised me to bat till the end and the partnership with Anukul (Roy) was good," said the Punjab batsman who was adjudged the player of the tournament.

Gill was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming IPL but he said the focus was on the World Cup while the auction was being held in India last week.

"We were tired as we had finished the match against Bangladesh a day before (the auction). I woke up and got to know that I was picked by KKR. At that time I did not think about the IPL and the focus was on the World Cup," said Gill, who plays for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy.

Gill said the preparations were such that they were ready to play even on "worst wickets".

"The preparation was good and we were prepared for the worst wickets. After we defeated Australia in the first match, we thought our chances were there (to win the title)," the attacking batsman said.

He said that the pressure of playing in Ranji Trophy was different from that in the World Cup.

"The pressure in World Cup is different from that in Ranji (Trophy). In Ranji, you have to be patient and in the World Cup, you have to be fast. The pressure level in the World Cup (is more) as the (games) are televised," Gill signed off.

Image: Man-of-the-tournament at the Under-19 World Cup Shubman Gill

Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com