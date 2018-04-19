Heroes of the Game: Spinners turn it for KKR

April 19, 2018 08:43 IST

IMAGE: Nitish Rana, right, celebrates taking D'Arcy Short's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Spinners Nitish Rana, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav did the trick with the ball for Kolkata Knight Riders in their 7 wicket victory against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Opening the bowling, Chawla and Yadav kept the Rajasthan Royals openers on a tight leash, giving away just 9 runs.

Part-time spinner Nitish Rana then struck in the middle overs, dismissing Ajinkya Rahane who was looking to dominate the bowlers.

He then made another key contribution with the wicket of the well-set D'Arcy Short in the 13th over.

Even though KKR's star spinner Sunil Narine went for 48 runs in his 4 overs, it didn't impact the visitors much thanks to Chawla and Yadav.

Chawla picked up Ben Stokes in the 17th over before the highest paid player in IPL-11 could get going.

Then Yadav dismissed Rahul Tripathi for 15.

Chawla, Rana and Yadav conceded just 52 runs in 10 overs, sharing 4 wickets between them.