Here's what made all the difference eventually in the 2nd ODI...

Last updated on: October 27, 2018 23:59 IST

IMAGE: Ashley Nurse receives the Man-of-the-match for his blazing 50 at the back end of the West Indies innings. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Twitter

West Indies lower-order batsmen made the difference in the outcome of the third ODI against India with their smart batting, said pacer India paceman Jasprit Bumrah.

India suffered a 43-run defeat at the hands of West Indies as the visitors levelled the series to stay alive in the five match rubber.

West Indies were reduced to 227 for eight one stage but then went on to post 283 for nine with Ashley Nurse (40) and Kemar Roach (15) setting up a game-changing 56-run stand.

"I think we bowled well as a unit. Till the 35th over we were pretty good, yes we gave a little bit of runs in the end, so may be that could be the difference. Overall the bowling performance was not too bad. They played well as well and you have to give credit to the batsmen. It's a combination of both," Bumrah told reporters at the post match press conference.

"If you say that their bowlers made 90 runs, then Jason Holder is an all-rounder. They batted well down the order."

He also defended his pace colleague Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had a bad in office as he leaked 70 runs in his 10 overs.

"Bhuvi started well, but in the middle or in the end, it can happen sometimes. When you bowl at the death, it is difficult. It is not necessary that all bowlers will click every-time,” he said.

West Indies all-rounder Nurse said his team was showing the people that they are here to play.

Nurse's 22-ball 40 helped the visitors post a competitive 283/9 on the board and his two wickets in the middle overs with his off-spin, including that of the opener Shikhar Dhawan, helped them successfully defend the total.

"It was a very good performance by the boys. No one gave us a chance when we came but I think we're showing the public out here that we are here to play,” Nurse told reporters at the post-match media conference.

"It's just good to see the boys play consistent cricket and giving India a run for their money,” he said.

"It was a good wicket but a bit on the slower side. Don't think the wicket had any devils in it. I just thought from our side Shai (Hope) got a nice 95 and Virat got a hundred for India. It wasn't a belter. You had to work for your runs but it was a pretty good wicket,” he added.

Nurse also said that he does not care about critics.

“Every day is fishing day but every day is not catching day. So I just go and put the ball in the right areas, try to create as much chances as possible. And just try do my job, not really care about the critics, just go and do my job for the team each and every day," the 29-year-old off-said.

Nurse said he played freely and backed himself to go for the big shots.

"I guess it was my day. I played with a lot of free spirit. When Shai got out, I had to do something because the score was not that big. Sometimes you can be the hero, sometimes it can go down to zero as well," he said.

"If I get a 50-50 chance to win the game, I back myself to do it. Just dedicating the celebration to my Indian friend -- Sunny Sohal, whom I met at the CPL."

India play the next game in Mumbai on Monday.