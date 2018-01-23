Harmanpreet named India T20 captain for SA series

January 23, 2018 18:49 IST

IMAGE: India's Harmanpreet Kaur on the attack. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Star all-rounder Harmanpreet Singh was on Tuesday named captain of the Indian women's cricket team for the five-match T20 series against South Africa, starting February 13 in Potchefstroom.



Harmanpreet will be assisted by Smriti Mandhana, who has been named as the vice-captain.

The All-India Women's Selection Committee named the T20I squad, which will play five T20Is against South Africa women after the completion of the ODI series.



World Cup runner-up skipper Mithali Raj will lead the Indian women's squad in the three-match ODI series preceding the T20s.



T20 specialist Anuja Patil has been included in the 15-member squad as also debutant all-rounder Radha Yadav and wicketkeeper Nuzhat Parveen.



Mona Meshram, wicketkeeper Sushma Verma, Ekta Bisht and Punam are the notable absentees from the ODI squad.



The T20 squad also features 17-year-old Mumbai player Jemimah Rodrigues, who also has been named in the ODI team. The teenager had grabbed headlines after scoring 202 in 163 balls in an Under-19 game.



The first match of the T20 series will be played in Potchefstroom on February followed by games at East London (February 16), Johannesburg (February 18), Centurion (February 21) and Cape Town (February 24).



India Women's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicketkeeper), Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.