DD vs RR: Star of the Match

April 12, 2018 10:14 IST

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Ben Laughlin exults after dismissing Delhi Daredevils' Glenn Maxwell. Photograph: BCCI

When Delhi Daredevils came out to bat, chasing a revised target of 71 off 6 overs following a lengthy rain break, Glenn Maxwell had ignited Delhi's hopes briefly as he hit Jaydev Unadkat for two fours and a six off the last three balls of the third over.

But Rajasthan Royals pacer Ben Laughlin ended Delhi's brief revival when he scalped the dangerous Maxwell, who was foxed by the slower ball and caught behind for 17.

Earlier, Sanju Samson showed his pedigree with the bat yet again as he smashed a quick-fire 37 from 22 balls to ensure that Rajasthan didn't lose momentum after the early dismissals of D'Arcy Short and Ben Stokes.

He put on 62 runs for the third wicket with Ajinkya Rahane (45) to put the RR innings back on track.

Ultimately, the rain intervened and Delhi faced a stiff target via the Duckworth-Lewis method.