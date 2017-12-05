West Indies captain suspended for 2nd NZ Test

Last updated on: December 05, 2017 15:03 IST

Jason Holder was previously found guilty of the same offence during the Jamaica Test against Pakistan in April.

IMAGE: West Indies Captain Jason Holder. Photograph: BCCI

West Indies Captain Jason Holder has been suspended for one Test after his team was found guilty of maintaining a slow over rate during their defeat to New Zealand in the first Test, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday, December 5.

Holder, 26, will miss the second Test in Hamilton.

He has also been fined 60 percent of his match fee. His team-mates incurred a 30 percent fine after the West Indies were charged with the over-rate offence following their innings and 67 runs defeat in Wellington.

Holder was previously found guilty of the same offence during the Jamaica Test against Pakistan in April and was therefore suspended as the Wellington game was his second offence in a 12-month period.

'Chris Broad of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the suspension on Holder after the Windies were ruled to be three overs short of their target after time allowances were taken into consideration,' the ICC said in a statement.

According to the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined 10 percent of their match fees for every over they fail to bowl under the set target within the allotted time while the captain is fined double.

The Hamilton Test -- the final game in the series -- begins on Saturday, December 9.

Lanka to tour West Indies after a decade

After 10 long years, Sri Lanka will tour the West Indies for a Test series in June.

The last time the two sides played a Test series was in 2008. It ended in a 1-1 result, but the Sri Lankans won a Test in the West Indies for the first time.

The first Test of the June 2018 series will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad, while the final game will be played at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.

The second Test will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, the first time the Sri Lankans will play a Test at the ground where cricketers like Gary Sobers and Wesley Hall made their reputations.