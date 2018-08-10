Cricket Buzz: Vihari, Bawne carry India A to 322/4 vs SAfrica A on opening day

August 10, 2018 20:51 IST

IMAGE: Hanuman Vihari struck his 15th first class ton against South Africa A on Friday. Photograph: Facebook

Hanuma Vihari struck his 15th first-class hundred as India A recovered from an early stutter to consolidate their position, reaching 322 for 4 against South Africa A at stumps on the opening day of second four day 'Test'.

Vihari remained unbeaten on 138 having faced 273 balls and added 177 runs for the fourth wicket with Ankit Bawne (80, 146 balls).

This was after India A's in-form opening duo of Prithvi Shaw (16) and Mayank Agarwal (0) encountered a rare failure.

Struggling at 18 for 2, Vihari first steadied the ship with skipper Shreyas Iyer (39) adding 62 for the third wicket. Iyer looked fluent in his 54-ball knock but he perished after getting set.

Vihari hit 13 boundaries and remained unbeaten alongside Kona Bharat (30 batting) in an unroken 65-run stand.

Vihari, who made 54 in the last match, continued with his form and brought India A back on track after they were reduced to 18 for two in 7.1 overs.

Bawne's innings was studded with 10 fours. He was caught by wicketkeeper Rudi Second off off-spinner Dane Piedt.

Duanne Olivier, Anrich Nortje, Muthusamy and Piedt bagged one wicket each.

Brief scores

India A first innings: 322 for 4 in 90 overs (Hanuma Vihari 138 not out, Ankit Bawne 80; Duanne Olivier 1/54, Anrich Nortje 1/56, Senuran Muthsamy 1/51, Dane Piedt 1/46).

Jaiswal hits ton as India U-19 win One Day series vs Sri Lanka

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struck an unbeaten hundred as India U-19 cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka to win the five-match one day series 3-2 in Moratuwa, Colombo on Friday.

Batting first, India restricted Sri Lanka to a modest 212 for 9 in 50 overs after a collective effort from the Indian bowlers. The visitors then knocked off the runs in 42.4 overs, courtesy Jaiswal, who hit eight fours and three sixes.

The team, coached by WV Raman, came back in the series after trailing 1-2.

While bowling, it was Mohit Jangra, who had the best figures of 2 for 30. Sri Lanka lost their last six wickets for 39 runs in a sudden middle-order collapse after looking good for a big score at 174 for 3.

For the hosts, Madushka Fernando dropped anchor, scoring 95 off 136 balls with seven boundaries, before seamer Jangra trapped him leg before. He added 101 runs for the third wicket with Keshawa Fernando (56).

Once Keshawa was dismissed, Madhushka went into a shell and the Indian left-arm spinners Siddharth Desai (1/33) and Harsh Tyagi (1/43) dried up the runs.

The chase was never a problem as Jaiswal, who was dropped for poor form, came back strongly, being promoted up the order.

Jaiswal looked solid at one end of three good partnerships -- 71 for the opening stand with Devdutt Padikkal (38), 72 for the second wicket with Pawan Shah (36) and 69 for the unbroken third wicket stand with skipper Aryan Juyal (22).

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka U-19 212/9 in 50 overs (Madhushka Fernando 95, Keshawa Fernando 56, Mohit Jangra 2/30) vs India U-19 214/2 in 42.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 114 no).

India U-19 won by 8 wickets. India win series 3-2.