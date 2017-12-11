Cricket Buzz: Pakistan ban Jamshed for one year in corruption probe

December 11, 2017 15:47 IST

Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been banned for a year for failing to co-operate with the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) regarding an investigation into corruption, the governing body said on Monday.

Jamshed, who has played 48 one-day internationals for Pakistan, was suspended from all forms of cricket in February for violating the PCB's anti-corruption code.

"Anti Corruption Tribunal has imposed one year ban on cricketer Nasir Jamshed for non-co-operation with PCB ACU, more charges will be brought up in near future," the PCB said on their official Twitter account.

The 27-year-old did not participate in the first two editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL but is alleged to have played a major role in the spot-fixing scandal that engulfed the Twenty20 tournament earlier this year.

Batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were handed five-year bans for their role in the scandal, while paceman Mohammad Irfan and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz received respective suspensions for 12 and two months.

Shakib replaces Rahim as Bangladesh Test captain

Bangladesh have named all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as Test captain in place of Mushfiqur Rahim ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in January, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Sunday.

Shakib previously led the team for nine Tests from 2009 to 2011 and took over the Twenty20 captaincy during the South Africa tour in October, where Bangladesh capitulated in both Test matches with Mushfiqur at the helm.

Batsman Tamim Iqbal remains vice-captain of the Twenty20 side but was replaced by all-rounder Mahmudullah in the Test squad. Pacer Mashrafe Mortaza keeps his role as captain of the one-day international side.

"We have decided to change the Test captain. Shakib will be our new Test skipper from the upcoming series and Mahmudullah will be the vice-captain of the side," BCB president Nazmul Hasan told reporters on Sunday.

The visitors failed to notch a single victory in South Africa, leading to head coach Chandika Hathurusingha's resignation.

Image: Nasir Jamshed

Photograph: BCCI