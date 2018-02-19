Cric Buzz: Zimbabwe cricket board approaches ICC for loan

February 19, 2018 18:05 IST

Zimbabwe Cricket Union has approached the International Cricket Council for a loan to bail the board out of a financial crisis, which has also put the Pakistan team's tour to that country in serious doubt.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi told the Dawn newspaper that the tour was still on as Zimbabwe Cricket Union had approached the ICC for a loan.

"They have asked us to wait until April for the final decision on the tour as they are expecting support from the ICC," he said.

The tour is scheduled for August.

Sethi said if Zimbabwe Cricket fails to host Pakistan in August than the PCB would look at alternate options for its team, but Pakistan would not host the series at homeas it was not cost-effective.

Zimbabwe Cricket is also trying to convince Australia to take part in a triangular one-day cup in August with Pakistan.

Zimbabwe cricket has been facing financial problems for a while now and insiders say the change in the country's political landscape has made things worse for the ZCU.

Last year Zimbabwean players and office workers rebelled over non-payment of salaries and other allowances.

Pakistan are due to play two Tests, five ODIs and two T20 matches in Zimbabwe.

Will give my best to improve cricket structure: Akhtar

Pakistan's former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is relishing the prospect of playing a role in improving the country's cricket structure.

After the Pakistan Cricket Board announced that chairman Najam Sethi had appointed Akhtar his advisor on cricket affairs and brand ambassador, the pacer said he would do his best.

"I am really happy to be given this position because I have always wanted to do something for Pakistan cricket. We have great talent but a structure that needs improvement," he said.

The PCB chief is also expected to announce former captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, as another advisor on cricket.

Akhtar said that he had accepted the position because he felt that Sethi sincerely wanted to do good for Pakistan cricket and the success of the Pakistan Super League was proof of this.

Akhtar, who has been a staunch critic of the cricket structure, said it was good if former players were involved in helping the board improve the system.

Sethi, while announcing Akhtar's appointment said he had taken the decision because the fast bowler was a big name in international cricket and had good knowledge of the game.

Interestingly, the PCB, while appointing Akhtar, has not extended the contracts of former greats Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja as brand ambassadors of the PSL.

Sethi said that since all franchises of the PSL had appointed their own brand ambassadors there was no need for the board to have PSL brand ambassadors.

Akhtar, during his playing days, was always at loggerheads with the board on disciplinary issues and also faced bans and fines.

But after Sethi took over as chairman, he ordered the board to repay Akhtar seven million rupees, which were deducted by the PCB on the recommendations of a disciplinary hearing sometime back.