Body of Bumrah's grandfather found in river; suicide suspected

December 10, 2017 18:53 IST

Jasprit BumrahThe body of Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah's grandfather was found in the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad on Sunday, two days after he had gone missing, in what police suspect is a case of suicide.

Santok Singh Bumrah's body was fished out from the river on Sunday morning, Dharmendra Singh Solanki, Police Station Officer of the Sabarmati Riverfront (East) police station, said.

The police suspect Santok Bumrah, 84, committed suicide.

His daughter-in-law Rajinder Bumrah had filed a missing person's complaint on Friday at the Vastrapur police station in Ahmedabad, Solanki said.

According to the complaint, Santok Bumrah had come to Ahmedabad from Uttarakhand on December 1 to meet Jasprit Bumrah, but he had gone missing on Friday night after he left their house at Vastrapur without informing the family members, the official said.

According to Solanki, this appears to be a case of suicide and a probe is on.

"We have sent the body to the civil hospital for post-mortem and have registered a case of accidental death," the officer added.

The 24-year-old Ahmedabad-born pacer, Bumrah, a regular in One Day Internationals and T20s for India, was recently picked in the squad for Test series against South Africa beginning next month.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah

Photograph: BCCI

