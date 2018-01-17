rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Blind World Cup: India down Bangladesh to set up Pakistan final

Blind World Cup: India down Bangladesh to set up Pakistan final

January 17, 2018 20:34 IST

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrate after beating Bangladesh in the semi-finals.

A dominant India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to set up a title clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the Blind Cricket World Cup, in Ajman, UAE, on Wednesday.

Man of the Match Ganeshbhai Muhudkar's century steered India home comfortably. He scored 112 in just 69 balls.

 

Bangladesh, who won the toss and elected to bat, were bowled out for 256 in 38.5 overs.

Defending champions India will take on Pakistan in the final on January 20 at Sharjah.

IMAGE: Ganeshbhai Muhudkar hit a match-winning century for India.

It was not a good start for Bangladesh as they lost  two early wickets with less than 50 runs on the board. For Bangladesh, a resilient unbeaten 108 by Abdul Mallik was the highlight.

India's strong bowling restricted them to a modest score as Durga Rao took three wickets in three overs, giving away only 20 runs. Deepak Mallik and Prakash bagged two wickets each.

Another star player Deepak Mallik retired out for 53 off 43 balls, while Naresh slammed a quickfire 40 runs in 18 balls.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Bangladesh, India, Ganeshbhai Muhudkar, Deepak Mallik, IMAGE
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use