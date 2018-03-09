VIDEO: I prefer death before betraying my country, says Shami

March 09, 2018 16:09 IST

IMAGE: India fast bowler Mohammed Shami. Photograph: BCCI

Denying his wife Hasin Jahan's allegation of treason, India fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Friday said that he would prefer death before betraying his country.



Shami's name was withheld from the BCCI central contracts list, but the Bengal pacer said that he has full faith that the Board of Control for Cricket in India will be behind him no matter what and will accept its decision.

An FIR has also been registered against Shami and four other members of his family on the basis of a complaint filed by his wife Hasin Jahan, who filed a complaint alleging adultery, torture and threat to her life.

The cricketer has been booked under sections 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (Causing hurt), 307 (Attempt to murder), 376 (Punishment for rape), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence.), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

Earlier this week, in a string of social media posts, Shami's wife accused him of domestic violence and adultery, charges that were denied by the cricketer.



She also accused him of torturing her both mentally and physically for over two years.



Shami termed the claims baseless and 'conspiracy to malign my name and ruin my game'.

Shami has played 30 Tests for India, claiming 110 wickets so far. The injury-prone bowler has also appeared 50 ODIs and seven Twenty20 Internationals, picking up 91 and eight wickets respectively.