Bates, Green tons power New Zealand women to record ODI total

June 08, 2018 21:16 IST

New Zealand captain Suzie Bates

IMAGE: New Zealand captain Suzie Bates. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Captain Suzie Bates and batswoman Maddy Green struck centuries against Ireland to help New Zealand women post 490-4, the highest score in one-day international history in their first ODI on Friday.

Bates hit two sixes and 24 boundaries to score 151 runs from 94 balls while middle-order player Green scored 121 runs with one six and 15 boundaries.

 

New Zealand shattered a 21-year-old record that they previously set when they scored 455-5 against Pakistan at Christchurch in 1997. The highest ODI score in the men's game was set in 2016 when England scored 444-3 against Pakistan at Nottingham.

Batswomen Jess Watkin and Amelia Kerr also chipped in with half-centuries.

New Zealand were particularly harsh on Ireland leg-spinner Cara Murray who went for 119 runs in her 10 overs.

However, Murray did claim two wickets for Ireland.

