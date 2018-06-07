Mithali outdoes Kohli to become first Indian to score 2000 T20I runs

June 07, 2018 17:27 IST

IMAGE: Mithali Raj is the 7th woman to reach 2000 T201 runs. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Veteran Indian batswoman Mithali Raj became the first Indian cricketer to amass 2000 runs in Twenty20 Internationals (T20I) on Thursday.

India men's team captain Virat Kohli (1,983) is the next Indian on the list, followed by Rohit Sharma (1,852) and Suresh Raina (1,499).

The 35-year-old right-hander from Hyderabad got to the landmark after scoring a single off Oshadi Ranasinghe en route to her knock of 23 during India's seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup T20

in Kuala Lumpur. She now has 2,015 runs in 75 matches.

"Congratulations to @M_Raj03 on reaching 2,000 T20I runs -- the first player to reach the landmark for @BCCIWomen #INDvSL #WAC2018," ICC wrote on its Twitter handle.

BCCI also congratulated the former Indian captain on her achievement.

"Congratulations to @M_Raj03. She becomes the first Indian woman to score 2000 runs in T20 Internationals. #INDvSL #ACC #WAC2018," BCCI tweeted.

Mithali is the seventh woman to reach 2000 runs -- a list which is headed by Charlotte Edwards (2,605), followed by Stafanie Taylor (2,582) and Suzie Bates (2,515).