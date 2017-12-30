rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia recall spinner Agar for Sydney Ashes Test

Australia recall spinner Agar for Sydney Ashes Test

December 30, 2017 14:59 IST

Ashton Agar

IMAGE: Ashton Agar. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has been recalled to Australia's squad for the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney as the hosts ponder a twin-spin attack against England for the dead rubber.

 

The 24-year-old, who played his last Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong in September, has been included alongside regular spinner Nathan Lyon for the January 4 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc, who missed the ongoing Melbourne Test due to a heel injury, and middle order batsman Peter Handscomb, who was dropped from the side after the second Adelaide Test, have been retained in the 14-man squad.

Agar broke a finger during Australia's limited-overs tour of India in September but returned to domestic action earlier this month.

If Starc proves his fitness, Agar could be included at the expense of seam bowling all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

Agar's inclusion will fan speculation that 33-year-old left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe's international career is over despite his appearance in five Tests on the subcontinent this year and his match-winning 12-wicket haul against India in Pune.

O'Keefe was belatedly called up for the Bangladesh tour after paceman Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the Chittagong Test with a side strain, but selectors have made no secret of their desire to look to groom a young spinner for the long term.

Source:
© Copyright 2017 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: Ashton Agar, Steve O'Keefe, Mitchell Starc, Sydney, Australia
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use