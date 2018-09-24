rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia closes probe into Moeen's 'Osama' allegations

Australia closes probe into Moeen's 'Osama' allegations

September 24, 2018 16:54 IST

Moeen Ali

IMAGE: Moeen Ali. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Moeen made the allegation in his autobiography, which was being serialised in The Times newspaper, saying the apparent reference to Islamist militant Osama bin Laden came during his Ashes debut in Cardiff.

 

"We have followed up with the ECB (English board) and our team management and confirmed that the incident was investigated at the time, with a response provided to Moeen," a CA spokesman told.

"Moeen elected not to progress the matter any further and we have not been able to ascertain any new additional evidence through our enquiries."

"As such, the matter is considered closed."

Source:
© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: Moeen Ali, ECB, Osama bin Laden, The Times, IMAGE
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use