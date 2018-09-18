rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Asia Cup: Will Pakistan PM Imran Khan watch Indo-Pak match?

Asia Cup: Will Pakistan PM Imran Khan watch Indo-Pak match?

September 18, 2018 16:15 IST

Imran Khan

IMAGE: Imran Khan. Photograph: PTI/Twitter

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to watch his country's Asia Cup group league encounter against India, on Wednesday, according to media reports in Karachi.

Imran, a legendary former Pakistan cricket captain, is also the patron-in chief of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

 

"Prime Minister Imran Khan will watch the Pakistan-India Asia Cup clash in Dubai on Wednesday, diplomatic sources said," GEO TV reported.

The Pakistan PM left for his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The arch rivals are facing each other for the first time in the United Arab Emirates since 2006.

Incidentally, Imran was the captain of Pakistan for the better part of the Indo-Pak duels in Sharjah from the mid 80's to early 90s.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Imran Khan, Pakistan Cricket Board, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan-India Asia, IMAGE
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use