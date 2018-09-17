rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'India-Pakistan Asia Cup match will be 50-50 contest'

'India-Pakistan Asia Cup match will be 50-50 contest'

September 17, 2018 20:19 IST

Players from India and Pakistan teams greet each other after the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup match

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: Getty Images

Former skipper Sourav Ganguly said India are a better team and the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli won't be a factor when the defending champions take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage Asia Cup clash on Wednesday.

 

The two bitter foes will reignite their rivalry in the Asia Cup on Wednesday with India having a 6-5 win-loss record from 12 encounters in the continental event.

"It will be a 50-50 contest in Dubai," Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event in Kolkata on Monday.

India are the most successful side in the Asia Cup, having won the title a total of six times, while Pakistan bagged the crown twice.

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the absence of Kohli who has been given rest after a draining England tour.

"Virat Kohli's absence won't be a factor, they (India) are a better side," Ganguly said, adding Pakistan too have improved on their performance.

The last time the two sides met was the Champions Trophy summit clash in England last year, which Pakistan won by 180 runs.

India begin their Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong Tuesday, while Pakistan have made their intentions clear with an eight wicket win over Hong Kong on Sunday.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Sourav Ganguly, India, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Getty Images
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use