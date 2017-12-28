Ashwin-Jadeja need to change their style in SA: Rahane

December 28, 2017 19:32 IST

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin, right, with Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: BCCI

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is confident that senior spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be able to change their style of bowling that suits South African pitches during their upcoming tour, starting on January 5.

"I feel Ashwin and Jadeja, they both have it in them to deliver abroad and not only in India. See when you play in India you have to bowl in a certain way and if you see the likes of Moeen Ali, Nathan Lyon if they are playing in England, Australia they have to bowl in a different style," Rahane told India Today channel on Thursday.



"So, Ashwin and Jadeja, they are doing really well at the moment but I am sure they are capable of doing well abroad as well. Yes, they have to change their style a bit, skills a bit, have to bowl at a different pace but I completely believe that and I am confident that whoever plays or even if both of them play, they will do well abroad," the stylish Mumbaikar commented.



Rahane also reiterated about Ravi Shastri's contribution in bringing the team together along with Virat Kohli.



"When you have Ravi bhai on the side, you are thinking positively. He always tells us 'back yourself and just enjoy your game'. The guy who is not doing well, he (Shastri) is there to support him and he always backs him and give him positive vibes....that's a good thing about him," he said.



"About Virat, as I already mentioned. Virat is a guy, who backs each and every player, he supports everyone. A word from him is always like, go and play yourself, bat yourself, I am there to support you all, don't you worry about your performances, results...everything will be take care."