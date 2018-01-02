All you need to know about 5th Ashes Test

January 02, 2018 14:25 IST

England will try to salvage their Ashes series with a win over Australia in Thursday's final Test.

Following is a factbox on the fifth Ashes Test match between Australia and England, which starts on Thursday:

WHERE?

IMAGE: England trailing 3-0 in Ashes. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

Sydney Cricket Ground - Capacity: 44,002

Situated in Moore Park in the city's east, the SCG has been the venue for Tests since 1882, making it the world's third oldest Test ground after the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Oval in London.

A facility that allows spectators to get up close to the action, the SCG has also been used to host a whole range of sports including soccer, rugby union, rugby league and Australian Rules football.

Although the SCG has always had a reputation for being the most spin-friendly of Australia's Test tracks, particularly on the last couple of days, it has helped the seamers as well.

Australia have won 26 of the 55 Ashes Tests played at the SCG while England have won 22.

It was at the SCG on the first day of the fifth Test in the 1998-99 series when England pacer Darren Gough wrote his name into Ashes history by picking up a hat-trick. England went on to lose the series 3-1.

Steve Waugh scored a potentially career-saving century at his home ground in the fifth Test of the 2003 series after averaging just over 30 across 11 Tests in the previous year. Australia won the series 4-1.

WHEN?

Jan. 4-8. Play starts at 1030 local time (2330 GMT)

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: fifth)

Squad - David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith (captain), Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc

Coach: Darren Lehmann

ENGLAND (World ranking: third)

Squad - Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Ben Foakes, Dawid Malan, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes

Coach: Trevor Bayliss

HISTORY

Previous Australia v England Tests in Sydney

Matches: 55

Australia wins: 26

England wins: 22

1882 Australia 5 wickets

1882 Australia 6 wickets

1883 England 69 runs

1883 Australia 4 wickets

1885 Australia 6 runs

1885 Australia 8 wickets

1887 England 13 runs

1887 England 71 runs

1888 England 126 runs

1892 Australia 72 runs

1894 England 10 runs

1895 Australia inns & 147 runs

1897 England 9 wickets

1898 Australia 6 wickets

1901 England inns & 124 runs

1902 Australia 7 wickets

1903 England 5 wickets

1904 England 157 runs

1907 Australia 2 wickets

1908 Australia 49 runs

1911 Australia 146 runs

1912 England 70 runs

1920 Australia 377 runs

1921 Australia 9 wickets

1924 Australia 193 runs

1925 Australia 307 runs

1928 England 8 wickets

1932 England 10 wickets

1933 England 8 wickets

1936 England inns & 22 runs

1946 Australia inns & 33 runs

1947 Australia 5 wickets

1951 Australia inns & 13 runs

1954 England 38 runs

1955 Match drawn

1959 Match drawn

1963 Australia 8 wickets

1963 Match drawn

1966 England inns & 93 runs

1971 England 299 runs

1971 England 62 runs

1975 Australia 171 runs

1979 England 93 runs

1979 England 9 wickets

1980 Australia 6 wickets

1983 Match drawn

1987 Australia 55 runs

1988 Match drawn

1991 Match drawn

1995 Match drawn

1999 Australia 98 runs

2003 England 225 runs

2007 Australia 10 wickets

2011 England inns & 83 runs

2014 Australia 281 runs

CURRENT TOUR

1st Test Gabba, Brisbane Australia won by 10 wickets

2nd Test Adelaide Oval Australia won by 120 runs

3rd Test WACA, PerthAustralia won by inns & 41 runs

4th Test MCG, Melbourne Match drawn