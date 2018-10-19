Abbas destroys Australia as Pakistan clinch series

October 19, 2018 15:58 IST

IMAGE: Mohammad Abbas celebrates the wicket of Travis Head. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas destroyed Australia, picking up five wickets in both innings, as the hosts won the second and final Test by a huge margin of 373 runs to clinch the series 1-0, in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Chasing a mammoth target of 538, Australia were sent packing for 164 on the fourth day. Australia were without in-form batsman Usman Khawaja, who did not bat after suffering a knee injury.

Abbas took five for 62 to go with five for 33 in the first to finish with splendid match figures of 10 for 95 as Australia failed to cross 200 in both innings.



The tourists had added just 24 runs to their overnight score of 47-1 when Abbas broke through by having Travis Head (36) caught behind.



The 28-year-old seamer struck again in his next over, trapping Mitchell Marsh leg before for five.

IMAGE: Pakistan's players celebrate after Yasir Shah dismissed Mitchell Starc. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

A darting Abbas inswinger found opening batsman Aaron Finch (31) plumb in front of the stumps before captain Tim Paine's off-stump was knocked back for a duck in the same over.



Leg-spinner Yasir Shah then picked with two wickets in two overs, sending Mitchell Starc (28) and Peter Siddle (3) back to the pavilion.



Marnus Labuschagne, playing only his second Test, top scored with a battling 43.



Abbas is the first pace bowler to take 15 or more wickets in a Test series in the United Arab Emirates.



South Africa's joint-highest Test wicket-taker Dale Steyn was impressed with another strong show from Abbas.



"I see a new number 1 Test bowler coming... Mohammad Abbas," the 35-year-old fast bowler said on Twitter.



The morning session started on a sour note for both teams, with Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed taken to hospital and Khawaja ruled out with a meniscal tear to his left knee that is likely to require surgery.