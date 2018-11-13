rediff.com

Why Binny Bansal quit Flipkart

Why Binny Bansal quit Flipkart

November 13, 2018 18:18 IST

His decision follows an independent investigation done on behalf of Flipkart and Walmart into an allegation of serious personal misconduct. Bansal, however, denies the allegations.

Flipkart Group CEO Binny Bansal on Tuesday resigned following an allegation of 'serious personal misconduct', the firm's new parent Walmart said.

 

Bansal, who along with Sachin Bansal had co-founded the India's biggest online retailer Flipkart, "strongly denies the allegation",

Walmart said in a statement. Binny  has resigned as the CEO of Flipkart Group with immediate effect.

"His decision follows an independent investigation done on behalf of Flipkart and Walmart into an allegation of serious personal misconduct.

"He strongly denies the allegation. Nevertheless, we had a responsibility to ensure the investigation was deliberate and thorough.

"While the investigation did not find evidence to corroborate the complainant's assertions against Binny, it did reveal other lapses in judgement, particularly a lack of transparency, related to how Binny responded to the situation.

“Because of this, we have accepted his decision to resign," the statement said.

Photograph: Abhishek N Chinnappa/Reuters

