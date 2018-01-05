rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Business » Union Budget to be presented on Feb 1

Union Budget to be presented on Feb 1

January 05, 2018 15:38 IST

The Budget session of Parliament will commence from January 29 and the Union Budget will be presented on February 1, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs recommended on Friday.

President Ramnath Kovind will address the joint sitting of the two Houses on January 29 and the Economic Survey will be tabled on the same day, Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar told reporters in New Delhi.

 

The first phase of the session will be from January 29 to February 9.

After a recess, Parliament will meet again from March 5 to April 6, Kumar said.

The Recommendation of the session dates were made by the CCPA which met in New Delhi.

The Winter session of Parliament ended on Friday.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Parliament, Ananth Kumar, Union Budget, New Delhi
 

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use