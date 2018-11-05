rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Business » SBI net profit slips 69% to Rs 576 crore in Q2

SBI net profit slips 69% to Rs 576 crore in Q2

November 05, 2018 16:55 IST

Its total income (consolidated) rose to Rs 79,302.72 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 74,948.51 crore in the year-ago period

The country's largest lender SBI on Monday reported 69 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 576.46 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The bank's net profit was Rs 1,840.43 crore in the July-September quarter of previous fiscal.

 

The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 4,875.85 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal due to higher provisioning for bad loans.

Its total income (consolidated) rose to Rs 79,302.72 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 74,948.51 crore in the year-ago period, State Bank of India (SBI) said in a regulatory filing.

On asset quality, the gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the bank rose to 9.95 per cent of the gross advances as on September 30, 2018 from 9.83 per cent a year ago.

Net NPAs or bad loans stood at 4.84 per cent of the net advances, down from 4.53 per cent.

The provisions for bad loans came down to Rs 10,381.31 crore during the quarter, from Rs 16,842.18 crore in the same period a year ago.

On standalone basis, the bank's net profit was down at Rs 944.87 crore as against Rs 1,581.55 crore.

The lender's income was Rs 66,607.98 crore in the July-September quarter, up from Rs 65,429.63 crore.

Shares of the bank closed 3.45 per cent higher at Rs 295.30 on BSE.

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: State Bank of India, Rupak De, NPA, BSE, Reuters
 

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use