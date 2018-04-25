More Indians are travelling this year & here's how they are doing it

April 25, 2018 08:26 IST

Domestic air travel traffic has already seen a 23.87 per-cent rise over the same period in 2017.

Aslam Hunani reports

IMAGE: Air India is ranked as the most reputed government airline in India.

Photograph: Reuters

As per reports released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the domestic air travel traffic in January to March 2018, increased to 337.70 lakh passengers, marking a rise of 23.87 per cent over the same period in 2017, which had registered 272.79 lakh flyers.

The report also showed a rise of 28.03 per cent for the month of March 2018 over March 2017. In March 2017, the domestic travel industry registered figures of 90.45 lakh, while in the same period this year, the passenger traffic rose to 115.80 lakh.

Where the market share of private operators is concerned, Indigo captured 39.5 per cent of the pie, totalling to 45.76 lakh passengers.

Jet Airways flew 17.43 lakh passengers, registering a market share of 15 per cent, closely followed by Air India with a 13.4 per cent market share, amounting to 15.53 lakh passengers.

The overall cancellation rate of airlines for March 2018 stood at 1.38 per cent, with Air Deccan leading the pack in the cancellation segment singularly amounting to 80.25 per cent of cancellations.

It was followed by Air Odisha recording a cancellation percentage of 70.37 of its scheduled flights. Air Odisha also registered the highest number of passenger-related complaints.

The major reason for cancellations has been listed as technical glitches, amounting to 60.5 per cent of the reasons for cancellations.

Meanwhile, On Time Performance (OTP), which is computed for four metro airports -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai -- showed Indigo registering an OTP score of 84.1 closely followed by SpiceJet at 83.9 and Vistara at 83.

