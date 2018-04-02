rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Business » Honda recalls 56,194 units of Aviator, Activa 125 and Gracia scooters

Honda recalls 56,194 units of Aviator, Activa 125 and Gracia scooters

April 02, 2018 13:44 IST

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is recalling 56,194 units of its three scooter models -- Aviator, Activa 125 and Grazia -- to rectify issue of excessive hardness in a bolt mounted in the front fork. 

The recall will cover units of the three models manufactured from February 7, 2018, to March 16, 2018, the company said in a statement. 

 

The company has identified a suspected quality issue of excessive hardness in “bolt flange 10X42” mounted in the front fork of 56,194 units of these models, HMSI said. 

"Honda, as a precautionary measure, will voluntarily inspect these models ..the company will replace the suspected part, if required, on free of cost basis irrespective to the affected vehicles warranty status," it added. 

HMSI through its dealers will directly notify affected customers via call or e-mail or SMS for inspection of their vehicle, the company said.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Activa, SMS, Grazia, Gracia
 

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use