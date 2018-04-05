Bots may soon replace human workers at client sites

April 05, 2018 08:55 IST

Experts, however, are of the opinion that a world manned mostly by bots is still some time away. Also, new jobs -- of bot builders and supervisors -- will emerge with time.

Image: Commerce Bot, that provides customer service with artificial intelligence technology and voice recognition, is seen at SK Telecom's stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on February 28, 2017. Photograph: Paul Hanna/Reuters.

The bots are coming. Finally!

US-based Automation Anywhere, founded by four Indians, aims to produce 3 million bots by 2020 -- almost five times of what it has now. These bots, or robotic process automation (RPA) software, could replace at least an equal number of human workers when they are set up at client sites.

Automation Anywhere could do it themselves, or through partners who are the likes of Infosys, Wipro, TCS and others firms. The cost for clients will be a tenth of what they incur now for onshore deployment of employees, and a third of offshore (India) expenses.