India IS the fastest growing economy; GDP grows at 15-quarter high

August 31, 2018 18:26 IST

Good shows by manufacturing and farm sectors gave a boost to the economy

The Indian economy grew at 15-quarter high of 8.2 per cent in the April-June quarter of current fiscal on good show by manufacturing and farm sectors, according to the government data released on Friday.

The growth cemented India's position as the fastest growing major economy, clocking higher expansion rate than China's 6.7 in the same quarter.

The gross domestic product (GDP) at constant (2011-12) prices in the first quarter of 2018-19 is estimated at Rs 33.74 lakh crore, as against Rs 31.18 lakh crore in Q1 of 2017-18, showing a growth rate of 8.2 per cent, a Central Statistics Office statement said.

According to statement, the quarterly GVA (Gross Value Added) at basic price at constant (2011-2012) prices for Q1 of 2018-19 is estimated at Rs 31.63 lakh crore, as against Rs 29.29 lakh crore in Q1 of 2017-18, showing a growth rate of 8 per cent over the year-ago period.

The previous high quarterly GDP growth was recorded in July-September period in 2014-15 at 8.4 per cent.

As per the data, the quarterly GVA at basic prices for Q1 2018-19 from manufacturing sector grew by 13.5 per cent as compared to contraction of 1.8 per cent in Q1 2017-18.

The quarterly GVA at basic prices for Q1 2018-19 from agriculture, forestry and fishing' sector grew by 5.3 per cent as compared to growth of 3 per cent in Q1 2017-18.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters