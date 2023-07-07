News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Court summons Brij Bhushan

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Court summons Brij Bhushan

Source: PTI
July 07, 2023 15:32 IST
Brij Bhushan

IMAGE: Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

A Delhi court on Friday summoned BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers and said there was sufficient evidence to proceed against the accused.

 

Taking cognisance of the chargesheet, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal directed Brij Bhushan to appear before the court on July 18.

The court also summoned Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India.

The city police had filed a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, a six-time MP, on June 15 under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Tomar was charged with offences under Sections 109 (abetment of any offence, if the act abetted is committed in consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 354, 354A and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. 

Source: PTI
