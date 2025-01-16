HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Women HIL: Odisha Warriors pip Bengal Tigers

January 16, 2025 21:12 IST

Jocelyn Bartram pulled off three saves to help Odisha Warriors beat Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 3-2 in penalty shootout after their Women's Hockey India League match ended 1-1 in regulation time in Ranchi on Thursday.

IMAGE: Odisha Warriors win in penalty shootout against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. Photograph: HIL/X

Baljeet Kaur (8th) struck for Odisha Warriors while Beauty Dungdung (16th) scored for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in the regulation time.

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers came close to taking the lead in the third minute as Ashley Hoffman played a pass from the goal-line. However, both Lalremsiami and Hannah Cotter missed the pass.

 

Bengal Tigers won the first penalty corner, but Warriors goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram reacted well to stop Hoffman's drag flick.

Odisha Warriors took the lead against the run of play through Baljeet Kaur. Victoria Sauze slapped the ball towards the post from outside the circle, and Baljeet was at the right place to deflect the ball past Jennifer Rizzo into the goal.

Bengal Tigers had the chance to equalise in the final minute of the first quarter as they won a penalty corner, but it went begging as the Tigers failed to trap the injection clearly, allowing the Warriors to play out the clock.

The Tigers did not have to wait for long in the second quarter to get back on level terms as Beauty Dungdung received the ball in the circle and shot home.

The Warriors gave away a needless penalty corner in the 27th minute after having six foreign players on the field instead of a maximum five. Bartram saved her side by keeping out Udita's drag flick.

The Tigers won another penalty corner with five seconds left in the half but Udita was unable to direct her drag flick at goal.

