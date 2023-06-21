News
Rediff.com  » Sports » SAFF C'ship: Why Pakistan's arrival in Bengaluru was delayed

SAFF C'ship: Why Pakistan's arrival in Bengaluru was delayed

Source: PTI
June 21, 2023 17:15 IST
IMAGE: The Pakistan squad comprising 32 members -- players and coaching staff -- could not find seats in a single aircraft for their flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru and was forced to split into two groups. Photograph: Pakistan Football Federation/Twitter

It was not the build-up the Pakistan football team would have anticipated ahead of its SAFF Championship opener against hosts India, with more than half of side arriving in Bengaluru only six hours ahead of the tie on Wednesday due to unavailability of tickets on a single flight.

The bizarre chain of events was set off after the Pakistan team arrived in Mumbai from Mauritius at 1am IST on Wednesday morning.

 

The Pakistan squad comprising 32 members -- players and coaching staff -- could not find seats in a single aircraft and was forced to split into two groups.

The first set boarded the 4am flight to Bengaluru, but the second lot took the 9.15 am flight due to some issues pertaining to immigration clearance at the Mumbai airport.

The second batch reached their team hotel close to the Kanteerava Stadium only past 1pm, barely six hours ahead of the kick-off.

However, the match is likely to go ahead as per its scheduled 7.30pm start despite the late arrival of Pakistani players.

"Yes! The match is very much on schedule, and there is no postponement move as of now," an official close to the development told PTI.

The local hosting body -- Karnataka State Football Association -- has set in place extensive security measures for the visiting Pakistan team.

"The Pakistan team will be given top-notch security and we have been briefed by top city police officials. There will be extensive measures like an escort vehicle for the team bus, police personnel layer at the team hotel and at the venue and they will also be provided with a security expert to accompany them," KSFA secretary M Satyanarayan said.

Pakistan are scheduled to face India on June 21, Kuwait on June 24 and Nepal on June 27 in the SAFF Championship.

This is also the first football match between India and Pakistan since September 2018. On that day, India had defeated the neighbours 3-1 in the semi-final of the SAFF tournament.

Pakistan's build-up for the tournament was shrouded by uncertainty because of delay in the visa processing.

The Indian High Commission in Mauritius on Monday finally cleared all the pending applications, paving way for the smooth travel of Pakistan squad to India for the tournament.

Pakistan team was in Mauritius to take part in the Four-Nation tournament, which was clinched by Djibouti.

