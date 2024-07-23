Who Satwik Met at Olympic Village!

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy with Rafael Nadal at the Olympic Games Village. Photograph: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Instagram

Badminton star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy had a fanboy moment in Paris when he bumped into tennis legend Rafael Nadal at the Olympic Games Village on Monday.

'With the best' Satwik captioned the picture he posted on his Instagram story.

Satwiksairaj along with his doubles partner Chirag Shetty are perhaps the strongest contenders for a badminto medal.

'Sat-Chi' are going into the Games on the back of a successful season with two Badminton World Federation Tour titles, the French Open title in March 2024 and the Thailand Open 2024 in May 2024. They also finished as runners-up in the Malaysian Open and India Open.

With a peak of number one ranking in men's doubles competition, gold in men's doubles competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and the Asian Games in Hangzhou the following year and silver medals in mixed team events at these two events, Sat-Chi have a huge cabinet of medals and accomplishments supporting the claim of them being a leading medal contender.