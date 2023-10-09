News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Badminton star Prannoy switches allegiance to Tamil Nadu

Badminton star Prannoy switches allegiance to Tamil Nadu

Last updated on: October 09, 2023 09:16 IST
India's badminton star H S Prannoy, who won a bronze medal in the singles at the Asian Games, has decided to switch allegiance to Tamil Nadu from Kerala.

Prannoy said he has been disheartened by the 'poor treatment' from the Kerala state government and also the Kerala Badminton (Shuttle) Association

Prannoy said he has been disheartened by the 'poor treatment' from the Kerala state government and also the Kerala Badminton (Shuttle) Association (KBSA) due to which he has decided to shift base to Tamil Nadu,  reported Manorama Online.

 

"I have always taken great pride in representing Kerala. I can no longer put up with the poor treatment meted out to me by the sports fraternity in the state,' said India's highest ranked men's singles player.

Prannoy stated that he didn't get a single congratulatory message from the KBSA or the state sports department after he won the bronze medal at the BWF World Badminton Championships 2023 in Denmark in August.

He also claimed that he has not yet received the Rs 2 lakh cash prize announced by the KBSA in May last year after he played a key role in India's historic first ever victory in the Thomas Cup.

Prannoy, who won the bronze to become the first Indian in 41 years to win a badminton medal in the men's singles at the Asian Games, has already a No Objection Certificate from KBSA to switch to Tamil Nadu at the national level tournaments.

