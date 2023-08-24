News
WFI suspended: Wrestlers can't compete under India flag!

WFI suspended: Wrestlers can't compete under India flag!

Source: PTI
August 24, 2023 12:30 IST
IMAGE: The Indian wrestlers will have to compete as 'neutral athletes' at the Olympic-qualifying World Championships, starting on September 16. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters

United World Wrestling (UWW), the world governing body for wrestling, has suspended the Wrestling Federation of India for not conducting its elections on time, a development which will not allow Indian grapplers to compete at the upcoming World Championships under the Indian flag.

 

The Indian wrestlers will have to compete as 'neutral athletes' at the Olympic-qualifying World Championships, starting on September 16 as the ad-hoc panel, led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, did not honour the 45-day deadline for conducting the elections.

The IOA had appointed the ad-hoc panel on April 27 and the committee was supposed to hold elections within 45 days.

UWW had on April 28 warned that it could suspend the Indian federation if the deadline to hold elections is not honoured.

"The UWW communicated to the ad-hoc panel on Wednesday night that WFI has been suspended for not holding elections to its executive committee," an IOA source told PTI.

Originally, the WFI was to hold elections on May 7 but the Sports Ministry had declared the process as null and void.

The elections have been delayed multiple times with multiple disgruntled and disaffiliated state bodies moving the court, seeking the right to participate in the polls.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
More like this

'We know Bajrang Punia's political colours'

'We know Bajrang Punia's political colours'

Wrestlers take a stand: Demand reform, safety

Wrestlers take a stand: Demand reform, safety

