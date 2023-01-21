News
Rediff.com  » Sports » WFI stands by chief Brij Bhushan in reply to Sports Ministry

WFI stands by chief Brij Bhushan in reply to Sports Ministry

Source: PTI
January 21, 2023 19:25 IST
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son Pratik Bhushan Singh addresses a press conference, in Gonda on Friday

IMAGE: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son Pratik Bhushan Singh addresses a press conference, in Gonda, on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has rejected all the allegations, including that of sexual harassment against its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, saying "there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement " in the sports body.

 

"The WFI is managed by an elected body as per its constitution, and therefore, there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement in WFI by any one individually, including the president," the WFI said in its response to the Sports Ministry.

"The WFI, in particular, under the sitting president has always acted keeping the best interests of wrestlers in mind. The WFI has enhanced the image of wrestling sport nationally as well as internationally and for the record of this ministry, it is not possible without fair, supportive, clean and strict management of WFI," it added.

The WFI sent its reply on Friday evening after being asked by the sports ministry to respond to the allegations within 72 hours.

The allegations were made by renowned wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya.

