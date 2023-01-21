News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pacers lead India to series win over Kiwis

Pacers lead India to series win over Kiwis

January 21, 2023 19:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mohammed Shami celebrates on taking the wicket of Michael Bracewell

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates on taking the wicket of Michael Bracewell. Photograph: BCCI

India's Mohammed Shami led an incredible bowling performance as his team beat New Zealand by eight wickets to seal the one-day international series with a game to spare in Raipur on Saturday.

 

India got off to a solid start as they reduced New Zealand to 15-5 inside 11 overs after a top-order batting collapse.

Glenn Phillips then added 36 runs and Michael Santner made 27 before New Zealand were bowled out for 108 inside 35 overs, with Shami picking up 3-18 while Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar bagged two wickets each.

Rohit Sharma hit a half-century

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hit a stroke-filled half century. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Rohit Sharma scored a half century and Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 40 as India wrapped up a series victory, having won the first match by 12 runs in Hyderabad.

The final ODI will be held in Indore on Tuesday before the teams play three Twenty20 internationals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Hockey WC: India seek better show from strikers vs NZ
Hockey WC: India seek better show from strikers vs NZ
ICC hit by phishing scam; loses around $2.5 million
ICC hit by phishing scam; loses around $2.5 million
Juventus handed 15-point deduction for transfer deals
Juventus handed 15-point deduction for transfer deals
DCW chief's 'molestation': BJP seeks her suspension
DCW chief's 'molestation': BJP seeks her suspension
Aus Open PIX: Agut ends Murray's run; Djokovic cruises
Aus Open PIX: Agut ends Murray's run; Djokovic cruises
Twin blasts in Jammu ahead of Rahul's arrival; 9 hurt
Twin blasts in Jammu ahead of Rahul's arrival; 9 hurt
Govt blocks access to BBC documentary on Modi
Govt blocks access to BBC documentary on Modi

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

PHOTOS: India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI

PHOTOS: India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI

Aus Open PIX: Agut ends Murray's run; Djokovic cruises

Aus Open PIX: Agut ends Murray's run; Djokovic cruises

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances