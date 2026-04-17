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Home  » Sports » Treesa Jolly Injury Forces India Uber Cup Team Change

Treesa Jolly Injury Forces India Uber Cup Team Change

By Amit Kumar Das
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 15:45 IST

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Treesa Jolly's unfortunate ankle injury has led to her withdrawal from the Uber Cup Finals, forcing a change in India's badminton team lineup as they prepare for the tournament in Denmark.

Photograph: BAI Media/X

Photograph: BAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Treesa Jolly withdraws from the Uber Cup Finals due to an ankle injury sustained during training.
  • Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam will replace Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the Indian Uber Cup team.
  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will train in Denmark ahead of the Thomas Cup Finals.
  • India's men's team will face China, Canada, and Australia in Group A of the Thomas Cup.
  • The Indian women's team is grouped with China, Denmark, and Ukraine for the Uber Cup.

Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand has withdrawn from the upcoming Uber Cup Finals after the former sustained an ankle injury, dealing a blow to India's campaign in Denmark.

India will compete in the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals to be held in Horsens, Denmark, from April 24 to May 3.

 

Treesa Jolly's Injury Details

"Treesa sadly twisted her ankle just 2-3 days before leaving for the Badminton Asia Championships. It was an accident during training -- she stepped on her partner's foot," India's doubles coach B Sumeeth Reddy told PTI.

"She is resting now and will undergo rehabilitation. It is not a major injury, and she should recover in about four weeks. She will look to return at the Singapore Open at the end of May," he added.

The Indian pair had also withdrawn from the Swiss Open last month due to Treesa's shoulder issue. They were trailing Chinese Taipei's Hu Ling Fang and Jheng Yu Chieh in the opening game when they retired from their first-round match in Basel.

"In doubles, such minor issues happen. She had a shoulder problem earlier but is fine now," Sumeeth said.

Replacements Named For Uber Cup

In their absence, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has named Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam as replacements.

Shruti and Priya, the 2023 Senior National champions, are currently ranked 48th in the world. They were part of the Indian team that won gold at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in 2024.

Satwik-Chirag Prepare For Thomas Cup

Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who had played a pivotal role in India's 2022 victory, will travel early to Denmark to train ahead of the Thomas Cup Finals.

"They want to train in Denmark for a few days before the tournament. They will be leaving tomorrow," Sumeeth said.

Satwik and Chirag, ranked world No. 4, had pulled out from the Swiss Open quarterfinals in March due to a shoulder injury sustained by the former. They also skipped the Badminton Asia Championships earlier this week.

India's men's and women's teams are placed in Group A.

The men's team, which won a historic title in 2022, is grouped with defending champions China, Canada and Australia.

The women's team will face defending champions and 16-time winners China, hosts Denmark and Ukraine.

The Uber Cup is a biennial international badminton championship contested by the women's national teams of member nations of Badminton World Federation (BWF). India will need to adjust their strategy quickly to overcome the setback of losing a key doubles pair so close to the competition.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Amit Kumar Das in New Delhi
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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