They are a wall: Top players fear Satwik-Chirag

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have established themselves as a formidable pair in men's doubles badminton because of their speed, power, and height, top opponents who could often run into the Indian duo in the coming times opined on Thursday.

IMAGE: 'The Indian players' style is characterised by their exceptional strength and power.' Photographs: ANI Photo

Satwik and Chirag inched closer to their first title of the season by reaching the quarterfinals of the India Open Super 750 tournament with a 20-22, 21-14, 21-16 win over Japan's Kenya Mitsuhashi and Hiroki Okamura.

Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chi-lin, the world No. 3 and Olympic silver medallists, acknowledged the Indian pair's strength.

"The Indian players' style is characterised by their exceptional strength and power," Wang told PTI during an interaction.

"Their attacks are highly threatening, and their height further enhances their gameplay, making them formidable opponents."

Liang and Wang, who have claimed titles at the Malaysia, Indonesia, and Denmark Opens, are among the many top players who have recognised the growing influence of Satwik and Chirag in men's doubles on the international circuit.

Top Indonesian pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto, who have also faced Satwik and Chirag in recent tournaments, have had similar assessments.

"They have a good speed-power game, and with their tall stature, facing them has been difficult for us," Alfian said.

"The key point is that they play with a lot of confidence and have incredible attacking and defending power, which boosts their confidence during matches. And that's what makes them strong. That's why they perform well, and they are experienced also," Ardianto added.

Satwik and Chirag's journey has been marked by steady progress, with key milestones being the Hangzhou Asian Games gold medal, Thomas Cup victory, India's first-ever men's doubles bronze at the World Championships in 2022, Commonwealth Games and Asian Championships title triumphs.

The duo also won super 1000 title in Indonesia in 2023 and finished runner-up in Malaysia last year, besides claiming the French Open super 750 twice in 2022 and 2024 and four super 500 titles in Thailand, Korea and India.

Despite a tough Olympic campaign, where they narrowly missed out on a medal, the duo has maintained a strong focus on their goals, reaching the semifinals in 2024 China Masters and Malaysia last week.

On the other hand, Alfian and Ardianto were part of Indonesia's winning team at the 2020 Thomas Cup, and were silver medallists at the 2024 edition.

Talking about the changing competitive landscape, Alfian said, "In men's doubles, many have also changed their partners. After the Olympics, many Korean players, many Indonesian players have also changed their partners. We must always be ready to face anyone because they are not the same pair."

Beyond the competition on court, the badminton world fosters mutual admiration and friendships.

Alfian, 29, shared that his parents are Bollywood fans.

"My parents often watch Indian films. I've seen some films, like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," he quipped, before striking a playful pose with Ardianto to replicate a famous Shah Rukh Khan gesture.