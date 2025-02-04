The major signings in the January transfer window

IMAGE: Neymar returned to his childhood club Santos after parting ways with Al-Hilal by mutual consent. Photograph: Carla Carniel/Reuters

Manchester City easily topped the spending charts in the January transfer window with the signing of Spanish midfielder Nico Gonzalez on Deadline Day to complete a busy month for the ailing Premier League champions.



City's spending of more than 180 million pounds ($223.58 million) was the second-biggest outlay ever worldwide by a club in the January transfer window behind Chelsea's 274 million pounds in 2023, according to Transfermarkt.

City paid Porto 60 million euros ($62.06 million) for 23-year-old Gonzalez -- their fourth major signing in the window.



Elsewhere in Europe it was a quiet month of trading although Paris St Germain did buy exciting Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli for 70 million euros ($72.25 million)and handed him the number seven shirt vacated by Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar returned to his childhood club Santos after parting ways with Al-Hilal by mutual consent, after a disappointing spell at the Saudi Pro League champions for Brazil's all-time top scorer.



The following is a list of major signings during the 2024-25 mid-season transfer window, which closed on February 3 (transfer fees reported by club or media, includes add-ons):



ENGLAND

IMAGE: Manchester City paid Porto 60 million euros ($62.06 million) for 23-year-old Nico Gonzalez -- their fourth major signing in the window. Photograph: Rodrigo Antunes/Reuters

Nico Gonzalez: From Porto to Manchester City (60 million euros ($62.05 million))



Marcus Rashford: From Manchester United to Aston Villa (on loan)



Mathys Tel: From Bayern Munich to Tottenham Hotspur (on loan)



Omar Marmoush: From Eintracht Frankfurt to Manchester City (70 million euros)



Vitor Reis: From Palmeiras to Manchester City (29.6 million pounds ($36.2 million))



Patrick Dorgu: From Lecce to Manchester United (30 million euros)



Romain Esse: From Millwall to Crystal Palace (14 million pounds)



Donyell Malen: From Borussia Dortmund to Aston Villa (20 million pounds).



Antonin Kinsky: From Slavia Prague to Tottenham Hotspur (12.5 million pounds)



Emmanuel Agbadou: From Stade de Reims to Wolverhampton Wanderers (16.6 million pounds).



Abdukodir Khusanov: From Lens to Manchester City (40 million euros)



Ayden Heaven: From Arsenal to Manchester United (over one million pounds)



Kevin Danso: From RC Lens to Tottenham Hotspur (25 million euros)



Stefanos Tzimas: From FC Nurnberg to Brighton & Hove Albion (22 million pounds)



Evan Ferguson: From Brighton & Hove Albion to West Ham United (on loan)



Caleb Wiley: From Chelsea to Watford (on loan)



Marco Asensio: From Paris St Germain to Aston Villa (on loan)



Nasser Djiga: From Red Star Belgrade to Wolverhampton Wanderers (10 million pounds)



Carlos Alcaraz: From Flamengo to Everton (on loan)



Axel Disasi: From Chelsea to Aston Villa (on loan)



ITALY



Maxence Caqueret: From Lyon to Como (14 million Euros)



Dele Alli: To Como (free agent)



Randal Kolo Muani: From Paris St Germain to Juventus (on loan)



Philip Billing: From Bournemouth to Napoli (on loan)



Devyne Rensch: From Ajax Amsterdam to AS Roma (five million euros)



Kyle Walker: From Manchester City to AC Milan (on loan)



Renato Veiga: From Chelsea to Juventus (on loan)



Santiago Gimenez: From Feyenoord to AC Milan (32 million euros)



Nicolo Zaniolo: From Galatasaray to Fiorentina (on loan)



Cher Ndour: From Paris St Germain to Fiorentina (12 million euros)



Cristiano Biraghi: From Fiorentina to Torino (on loan)



Lloyd Kelly: From Newcastle United to Juventus (on loan)



Davide Calabria: From AC Milan to Bologna (on loan)



SPAIN



Ruben Vargas: From Augsburg to Sevilla (2.5 million euros)



BRAZIL



Neymar: From Al-Hilal to Santos (free agent)



GERMANY



Xavi Simons: From Paris St Germain to RB Leipzig (50 million euros)



Emiliano Buendia: From Aston Villa to Bayer Leverkusen (on loan)



Michy Batshuayi: From Galatasaray to Eintracht Frankfurt (3.5 million euros)



Kosta Nedeljkovic: From Aston Villa to RB Leipzig (on loan)



Carney Chukwuemeka: From Chelsea to Borussia Dortmund (on loan)



FRANCE



Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: From Napoli to PSG 70 million euros



Mika Biereth: From Sturm Graz to AS Monaco (13 million euros)



Kyogo Furuhashi: From Celtic to Stade Rennais (10 million pounds)



TURKEY



Diego Carlos: From Aston Villa to Fenerbahce (10 million euros)



Alvaro Morata: From AC Milan to Galatasaray (on loan)



SCOTLAND



Jota: From Stade Rennais to Celtic (8 million pounds)



SAUDI ARABIA



Matteo Dams: From PSV Eindhoven to Al-Ahli (5 million euros)



Jhon Duran: From Aston Villa to Al-Nassr (77 million euros)



UNITED STATES



Miguel Almiron: From Newcastle United to Atlanta United (undisclosed fee)



($1 = 0.9673 euros)



($1 = 0.8035 pounds)