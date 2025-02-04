HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The major signings in the January transfer window

February 04, 2025 10:05 IST

Neymar

IMAGE: Neymar returned to his childhood club Santos after parting ways with Al-Hilal by mutual consent. Photograph: Carla Carniel/Reuters

Manchester City easily topped the spending charts in the January transfer window with the signing of Spanish midfielder Nico Gonzalez on Deadline Day to complete a busy month for the ailing Premier League champions.

City's spending of more than 180 million pounds ($223.58 million) was the second-biggest outlay ever worldwide by a club in the January transfer window behind Chelsea's 274 million pounds in 2023, according to Transfermarkt.

City paid Porto 60 million euros ($62.06 million) for 23-year-old Gonzalez -- their fourth major signing in the window.

Elsewhere in Europe it was a quiet month of trading although Paris St Germain did buy exciting Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli for 70 million euros ($72.25 million)and handed him the number seven shirt vacated by Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar returned to his childhood club Santos after parting ways with Al-Hilal by mutual consent, after a disappointing spell at the Saudi Pro League champions for Brazil's all-time top scorer.

The following is a list of major signings during the 2024-25 mid-season transfer window, which closed on February 3 (transfer fees reported by club or media, includes add-ons):

ENGLAND

Nico Gonzalez

IMAGE: Manchester City paid Porto 60 million euros ($62.06 million) for 23-year-old Nico Gonzalez -- their fourth major signing in the window. Photograph: Rodrigo Antunes/Reuters

Nico Gonzalez: From Porto to Manchester City (60 million euros ($62.05 million))

Marcus Rashford: From Manchester United to Aston Villa (on loan)

Mathys Tel: From Bayern Munich to Tottenham Hotspur (on loan)

Omar Marmoush: From Eintracht Frankfurt to Manchester City (70 million euros)

Vitor Reis: From Palmeiras to Manchester City (29.6 million pounds ($36.2 million))

Patrick Dorgu: From Lecce to Manchester United (30 million euros)

Romain Esse: From Millwall to Crystal Palace (14 million pounds)

Donyell Malen: From Borussia Dortmund to Aston Villa (20 million pounds).

Antonin Kinsky: From Slavia Prague to Tottenham Hotspur (12.5 million pounds)

Emmanuel Agbadou: From Stade de Reims to Wolverhampton Wanderers (16.6 million pounds).

Abdukodir Khusanov: From Lens to Manchester City (40 million euros)

Ayden Heaven: From Arsenal to Manchester United (over one million pounds)

Kevin Danso: From RC Lens to Tottenham Hotspur (25 million euros)

Stefanos Tzimas: From FC Nurnberg to Brighton & Hove Albion (22 million pounds)

Evan Ferguson: From Brighton & Hove Albion to West Ham United (on loan)

Caleb Wiley: From Chelsea to Watford (on loan)

Marco Asensio: From Paris St Germain to Aston Villa (on loan)

Nasser Djiga: From Red Star Belgrade to Wolverhampton Wanderers (10 million pounds)

Carlos Alcaraz: From Flamengo to Everton (on loan)

Axel Disasi: From Chelsea to Aston Villa (on loan)

ITALY

Maxence Caqueret: From Lyon to Como (14 million Euros)

Dele Alli: To Como (free agent)

Randal Kolo Muani: From Paris St Germain to Juventus (on loan)

Philip Billing: From Bournemouth to Napoli (on loan)

Devyne Rensch: From Ajax Amsterdam to AS Roma (five million euros)

Kyle Walker: From Manchester City to AC Milan (on loan)

Renato Veiga: From Chelsea to Juventus (on loan)

Santiago Gimenez: From Feyenoord to AC Milan (32 million euros)

Nicolo Zaniolo: From Galatasaray to Fiorentina (on loan)

Cher Ndour: From Paris St Germain to Fiorentina (12 million euros)

Cristiano Biraghi: From Fiorentina to Torino (on loan)

Lloyd Kelly: From Newcastle United to Juventus (on loan)

Davide Calabria: From AC Milan to Bologna (on loan)

SPAIN

Ruben Vargas: From Augsburg to Sevilla (2.5 million euros)

BRAZIL

Neymar: From Al-Hilal to Santos (free agent)

GERMANY

Xavi Simons: From Paris St Germain to RB Leipzig (50 million euros)

Emiliano Buendia: From Aston Villa to Bayer Leverkusen (on loan)

Michy Batshuayi: From Galatasaray to Eintracht Frankfurt (3.5 million euros)

Kosta Nedeljkovic: From Aston Villa to RB Leipzig (on loan)

Carney Chukwuemeka: From Chelsea to Borussia Dortmund (on loan)

FRANCE

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: From Napoli to PSG 70 million euros

Mika Biereth: From Sturm Graz to AS Monaco (13 million euros)

Kyogo Furuhashi: From Celtic to Stade Rennais (10 million pounds)

TURKEY

Diego Carlos: From Aston Villa to Fenerbahce (10 million euros)

Alvaro Morata: From AC Milan to Galatasaray (on loan)

SCOTLAND

Jota: From Stade Rennais to Celtic (8 million pounds)

SAUDI ARABIA

Matteo Dams: From PSV Eindhoven to Al-Ahli (5 million euros)

Jhon Duran: From Aston Villa to Al-Nassr (77 million euros)

UNITED STATES

Miguel Almiron: From Newcastle United to Atlanta United (undisclosed fee)

($1 = 0.9673 euros)

($1 = 0.8035 pounds)

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
