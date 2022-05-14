News
Rediff.com  » Sports » India's shooters win two more silvers at Jr World Cup

India's shooters win two more silvers at Jr World Cup

Source: PTI
Last updated on: May 14, 2022 17:31 IST
IMAGE: The silver winning Indian Junior Men's and Women's Trap shooting teams at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany on Friday. Photograph: NRAI

The Indian men's and women's trap teams picked up two more silver medals to consolidate their lead at the top of the standings in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

 

India won the two silver medals late on Friday. Currently, India is way ahead of the field with eight gold and eight silver medals in their kitty, while Australia and United States are joint second with one gold, one silver and one bronze each.

First, it was the women's trap trio of Preeti Rajak, Sabeera Haris and Bhavya Tripathi who went down 2-6 to the Italian team in the gold medal contest.

Then, Shardul Vihaan, Arya Vansh Tyagi and Vivaan Kapoor lost their gold medal match against the United States by a narrow margin of 4-6.

These are India's first two medals from the shotgun discipline at the Junior World Cup.

