Tata Steel Chess: Gukesh beats Mendonca to grab sole lead

IMAGE: D Gukesh in action against Leon Luke Mendonca in the ninth round of the Tata Steel Master in Wijk Aan Zee, The Netherlands. Photograph: Jurriaan Hoefsmit/Tata Steel Chess

World Champion D Gukesh crashed through the defenses of compatriot Leon Luke Mendonca in the ninth round to jump into sole lead at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk Aan Zee, The Netherlands.



On a day when R Praggnanandhaa lost his first game against Dutch GM Anish Giri, veteran P Harikrishna also found himself under the spotlight, falling to Russian-turned-Slovenian Vladimir Fedoseev.



"I'm happy that I played a good game today and there are still four rounds left so I'm not thinking much about the standings. I'm just happy as to how I am playing," Gukesh said after his game.

With the win, Gukesh took his tally to 6.5 points out of a possible nine and a half points ahead of Uzbek Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Russian turned Slovenian Fedoseev, who are both on 6 points.



Praggnanadhaa on 5.5 points shares the fourth spot and it remains to be seen if things are going to get better for the Indian.



Results Round 9:



Masters: Anish Giri (Ned, 4.5) beat R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 5.5); D Gukesh (Ind, 6.5) beat Leon Luke Mendonca (Ind, 2.5); Vladimir Fedoseev (Slo, 6) beat P Harikrishna (4); Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 3.5) drew with Max Warmerdam (3.5); Wei Yi (Chn, 5) drew with Arjun Erigaisi (Ind, 2.5); Alexey Sarana (Srb, 5) drew with Vincent Keymer (Ger, 3.5); Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 5) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 6).

Standings after Round 9: