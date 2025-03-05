HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Super Cup 2025 dates revealed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
March 05, 2025 22:18 IST

The season-ending Super Cup tournament will be held in Bhubaneswar from April 21, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Wednesday.

IMAGE: The winners of the Super Cup 2025 will earn a chance to compete in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League 2 (ACL2) Playoffs. Photograph: AIFF/X

The 16-team premier club competition will be played in a knock-out format. Thirteen Indian Super League clubs and three I-League sides will participate in the fifth edition of the tournament.

The winners of the Super Cup 2025 will earn a chance to compete in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League 2 (ACL2) Playoffs, providing an opportunity for Indian clubs to make their mark on the continental stage.

 

East Bengal won the last edition of Super Cup in 2024, also held in Bhubaneswar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
