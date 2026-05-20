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Praggnanandhaa Aims To Break Draw Streak At Super Chess Classic

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 09:21 IST

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Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa is determined to secure a victory against Deac Bogdan-Daniel in the Super Chess Classic, as he aims to break his streak of draws and climb the leaderboard.

Photograph: FIDE/X

Photograph: FIDE/X

Key Points

  • R Praggnanandhaa faces Deac Bogdan-Daniel in the Super Chess Classic, seeking his first win after multiple draws.
  • Vincent Keymer leads the Super Chess Classic, with Praggnanandhaa among those in pursuit.
  • Fabiano Caruana's victory over Alireza Firouzja has boosted his chances in the tournament.
  • The Super Chess Classic offers a total prize pool of USD 375,000, with USD 100,000 for the winner.

Second-placed Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa will take on Romania's Deac Bogdan-Daniel in the sixth round of the Super Chess Classic, a part of the Grand Chess Tour, seeking to break his run of draws, here.

Key Players and Standings

After five rounds, Germany's Vincent Keymer (3.5 points) is in sole lead by half a point over a chasing pack that includes Dutch duo of Anish Giri and Jorden van Foreest, top seeded American Fabiano Caruana and Praggnanandhaa.

 

Caruana joined the shared second spot by defeating Alireza Firouzja of France in his fourth round game that was pushed back to the rest day as the latter suffered an ankle injury.

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France and Wesley share the sixth spot on 2.5 points each while World Championship challenger Javokhir SIndarov of Uzbekistan are right behind on two points. Romanian Bogdan-Daniel is in ninth spot on 1.5 points, half point ahead of Firouzja.

Praggnanandhaa's Tournament Outlook

After a lone victory over Sindarov in the second round besides four draws, the pressure is now on Praggnanandhaa as he has a few tough matches left in the second half of the tournament. The Indian will have black in the next round against Bogdan-Daniel, but thereafter, he has to take on Caruana and Vachier-Lagrave in succession before Anish Giri in the finale.

Keymer's Dominance and Caruana's Strategy

Keymer has been clearly the pick of the players thus far and his world ranking has now gone to number four in live ratings. The German has white against Firouzja in the sixth round and a victory could pretty much secure the title for him.

Caruana is one player who has increased his chances considerably in the tournament thanks to a victory over Firouzja, and the American faces Sindarov in his next game. It will come down to Caruana's deep preparation against Sindarov's sharp, concrete play wherein error could decide the contest.

Tournament Prize and Qualification

The 10-player nine-rounds event carries a total prize pool of USD 375000 with USD 100000 reserved for the winner. This is the second event of the GCT this year after the Warsaw rapid and the top four finishers will also qualify for the Grand finale slated later this year.

Pairings round 6: Deac Bogdan-Daniel (Rou, 1.5) vs R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 3); Vincent Keymer (Ger, 3.5) vs Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 1); Caruana Fabiano (Usa, 3) vs Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb, 2); Jorden Van Foreest (Ned, 3) vs Anish Giri (Ned, 3).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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