Strong shot of changing colour of medal at Olympics: Ashwini Ponnappa

IMAGE: Ashwini Ponnappa is optimistic the Indian badminton contingent will enjoy a strong outing in the upcoming Paris Olympics. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Shuttler Ashwini Ponnappa believes that the Indian contingent has a strong shot at changing the colour of the medal in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Ashwini recently qualified for the women's doubles event with Tanisha Crasto. The women's duo are India's highest-ranked pair at world No. 20.

For the upcoming Paris Olympics, which are slated to kick off on July 26, Ashwini feels India has a strong contingent, which raises the possibility of India walking away with a medal in the sport.

"Currently, definitely yes. We have, like, one of the best doubles pair in men's doubles who have qualified. Satwik and Chirag are world no. 1 due to the fact that they have qualified for the Olympics and won so many tournaments.

“We are looking at getting a medal there and having said that, Sindhu is a two time Olympian. We have got two men singles who qualified for the Olympics for the first time and, of course, are going in for my third Olympics.

“I think it is pretty exciting to be a part of a contingent that is so strong and so full of possibilities for winning an Olympic medal," Ashwini told ANI.

India have three medals in badminton till now in the history of the Summer Games. PV Sindhu is a two-time Olympic medallist, with a silver and a bronze medal. While, Saina Nehwal bagged India's first medal in badminton at the Olympics, after her opponent, China's Wang Xin, was forced to retire hurt. Saina claimed a bronze medal and etched her name in the record books.

Ashwini feels that India will have a shot at changing the colour of the medal, especially with the form that world no. 1 duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have displayed recently.

"I think we have a very strong shot of that. We do have a very strong shot of having to change the colour of the medal at the Olympics, especially since we have gotten a lot of wins in the past couple of months in men's doubles. So, yes, the expectations are pretty high," she added.

For Ashwini, it will be her third appearance in the Olympics. She expressed her excitement to share the badminton court with Tanisha.

"I am very happy, grateful and excited to be participating at my third Olympics. Tanisha and I have played a little over a year.

“We started January last year and it is very exciting because, at that point of time, the Olympics really seemed far away and to be here today having qualified. I am really eager and looking forward to my third Olympics," she concluded.