Stay present, Paris awaits: Bindra's mantra for Neeraj

The first Indian to have won an individual Olympics gold medal, Abhinav Bindra offered a word of advice for star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, a gold winner from Tokyo.

"It's important and all athletes know, and Neeraj would know for sure, in sport yesterday never counts — you're only as good as what you're on the present day,” he said.

“The only advice to him would be to focus on his process, to remain in the present and to keep all distractions at bay because obviously with the profile that he enjoys, there will be a lot of eyeballs on him,” Bindra said.

“There will be a lot of expectations on him. But I think it is for him to put that aside and remain focused on doing what he does so well,” said Bindra, adding that he would be travelling to Paris.