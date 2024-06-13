News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Stay present, Paris awaits: Bindra's mantra for Neeraj

Stay present, Paris awaits: Bindra's mantra for Neeraj

Source: PTI
June 13, 2024 18:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Abhinav Bindra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhinav Bindra/Instagram

The first Indian to have won an individual Olympics gold medal, Abhinav Bindra offered a word of advice for star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, a gold winner from Tokyo.

"It's important and all athletes know, and Neeraj would know for sure, in sport yesterday never counts — you're only as good as what you're on the present day,” he said.

“The only advice to him would be to focus on his process, to remain in the present and to keep all distractions at bay because obviously with the profile that he enjoys, there will be a lot of eyeballs on him,” Bindra said.

 

“There will be a lot of expectations on him. But I think it is for him to put that aside and remain focused on doing what he does so well,” said Bindra, adding that he would be travelling to Paris.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Messi won't play for Argentina at Paris Olympics
Messi won't play for Argentina at Paris Olympics
'There is nothing I can say about Virat Kohli'
'There is nothing I can say about Virat Kohli'
'Pant Should Open; Kohli Back To No. 3'
'Pant Should Open; Kohli Back To No. 3'
Germany warns of terrorist threat ahead at EURO 2024
Germany warns of terrorist threat ahead at EURO 2024
Ajit Pawar's wife files nomination for RS polls
Ajit Pawar's wife files nomination for RS polls
No evidence of paper leak in NEET-UG: Pradhan
No evidence of paper leak in NEET-UG: Pradhan
Treat transgenders as special category for job: HC
Treat transgenders as special category for job: HC

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

'Expect more than 10 shooting medals for India'

'Expect more than 10 shooting medals for India'

Nerves turn elixir for Olympic medal-chasing Nikhat

Nerves turn elixir for Olympic medal-chasing Nikhat

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances