Sports Shorts: Indian shooters finish 4th in men's team air rifle

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Indian team of Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Srinjoy Dutta finished fourth after missing out on the bronze medal contest by a point in the men's team air rifle event of the ISSF World Cup in Cairo on Wednesday.

The Indians aggregated 624.1, only a point less then Czech Republic's Ales Entrichel, Jiri Privratsky and Filip Nepejchel's total score of 624.2.

The Czechs went on to win the bronze medal ahead of Austria.

The Indian team of Shreya Agarwal, Ayushi Gupta and Rajshree Sancheti finished seventh in the women's 10m air rifle team event with a total score of 625.0.

On Tuesday, Indian shooting ace Saurabh Chaudhary won the gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol event, opening the country's account in the year's first ISSF World Cup.

Chaudhary's feat was followed by an excellent performance from 17-year-old Esha Singh, who won the silver in the women's 10m air pistol category.

Over 500 shooters from 60 nations are taking part in the Cairo World Cup which has 20 medal sets on offer.

ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships: Krrish Pal registers win in 1st round

Indian boxer Krrish Pal opened the country's campaign on a winning note at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships, beating Uzbekistan's Sobirjon Tastanov in the first round of 46kg junior boys' category in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday.

The Chandigarh boxer, who was adjudged the Most Promising Boxer at the last Junior Nationals, notched up a 4-1 win in a hard-fought contest over his Uzbek rival.

He will now square off against Robert Malu of Philippines in the next round of the prestigious tournament, where both the age groups of men and women, youth and junior, are being played together.

Later on Wednesday, two more Indian boxers will begin their campaigns in the junior boys' section.

While Ravi Saini will take on United Arab Emirates' Alsedrani Ali Bader in the 48kg, John Lapung will take on Kyrgyzstan's Iasynov Nizamedin in the 52kg opening round.

A 50-member Indian contingent, with both junior and youth squads comprising 25 boxers each, are taking part at the ongoing Asian Youth & Junior Championships.

The continental showpiece will witness a strong competition in the presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries, including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The finals will be played on March 13 and 14.

In the last edition of the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing championships held in Dubai in 2021, the Indian contingent concluded their campaign with 39 medals, including 14 golds.