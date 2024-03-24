News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Sandeep is an unsung hero'

'Sandeep is an unsung hero'

Source: PTI
March 24, 2024 21:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sandeep Sharma came on to bowl in the death overs and finished with impressive figures of 1 for 22 in his 3 overs

IMAGE: Sandeep Sharma came on to bowl in the death overs and finished with impressive figures of 1 for 22 in his 3 overs. Photographs: BCCI

For Ravichandran Ashwin, death-overs specialist Sandeep Sharma is an unsung hero.

Ashwin said a 'bowler for a fight' is way more valuable than skills at times and Sandeep proved so, having done well in last season too when he helped Royals secure a three-run win against Chennai Super Kings despite Mahendra Singh Dhoni hitting two sixes in his final over.

On Sunday, against Lucknow Super Giants, he finished with figures of 3-0-22-1, taking the big wicket of KL Rahul who was set to take his team across the line in the company of Nicholas Pooran.

 

"The game is built by perception. Sandeep has been an unsung hero. He stepped up for Prasidh (Krishna) last year," Ashwin said after Rajasthan won by 20 runs.

"He (Sandeep) is a character; it's about the fight they have. A bowler for a fight is way more valuable than a bowler with a skill. There are two bouncers to be used, and that's the only fillip the bowlers have got in this competition," he added.

Ashwin said the pitch behaved differently in the two halves of the game.

"It was a wicket of two halves. When we batted first, it stuck in the pitch. Sometimes it is tough...,” he said.

"After the eight-over mark, we felt the wicket was a good one. In our view, we were ten (runs) short. It was a good pitch; it tends to get better here," Ashwin said.

The ace spinner said it was a tough start for him to give away 15 runs in his first over but he knew he had to shift gears at different stages of the game.

"I went for 12 (runs) off the first ball I bowled. I bowl in different stages of the game. The body is ageing. (It) requires (a) different mindset,” he said.

"I came from a Test series. I went for 15 (runs) in the first over — that was inside the powerplay. The moment that phase of the game is done, I try to shell it away.”

“The next three overs of mine went for 20, and I got a wicket... Most importantly, (it is about) preparing for every single batter in the opposition,” Ashwin added.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Anuj Rawat eyes long-term role as RCB's keeper batter
Anuj Rawat eyes long-term role as RCB's keeper batter
Hope they can make a mark right from beginning: Rohit
Hope they can make a mark right from beginning: Rohit
Matter of time before Pant regains form: Sidhu
Matter of time before Pant regains form: Sidhu
Industrialist and ex-Cong MP Naveen Jindal joins BJP
Industrialist and ex-Cong MP Naveen Jindal joins BJP
IIT student on way to join ISIS held under UAPA
IIT student on way to join ISIS held under UAPA
Rahul laments not making most of advantageous position
Rahul laments not making most of advantageous position
UP: 4 Holi revellers held for harassing Muslim women
UP: 4 Holi revellers held for harassing Muslim women

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

PIX: Rajasthan pull-off thrilling win over LSG

PIX: Rajasthan pull-off thrilling win over LSG

Rahul laments not making most of advantageous position

Rahul laments not making most of advantageous position

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances