HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Sindhu knocked out of India Open

Sindhu knocked out of India Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 17, 2025 19:41 IST

x

India's PV lost to Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in a gripping contest that lasted over an hour.

IMAGE: India's PV lost to Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in a gripping contest that lasted over an hour. Photograph: ANI

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was left disappointed after her gallant fight ended in a narrow loss to Paris bronze medallist Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the women's singles quarter-final at the India Open Super 750 in New Delhi on Friday.

Sindhu, a former champion, fought back strongly after a one-sided opening game loss but faltered in the decider, going down 9-21, 21-19, 17-21 in a gripping 62-minute contest.

 

"It is sad, definitely, that I lost in the third set after fighting so hard but I think the game is such. I have to obviously come back stronger but at that point I would say anybody would have got that point or lost that point," Sindhu told reporters.

"There were long rallies. I have to be more consistent and keep the shuttle in the court. But sometimes it happens. In the second and third set, I was not leaving the drops or half smashes or the cut drops. And I was prepared for it. But first game I wasn't comfortable, there were easy mistakes."

Tunjung dominated early using her delectable drops to good use and race to an 11-4 lead at the break. With Sindhu struggling with her strokes, it was all over too soon.

The Indonesian grabbed a 6-2 lead after the change of sides, but Sindhu fought back, levelling at 9-9 with Tunjung erring repeatedly. A wide shot from Tunjung gave Sindhu a one-point advantage at the break.

Sindhu's attacking play, featuring powerful smashes, helped her reach 14-10, but Tunjung fought back, tying the score at 14-14. A pumped-up Sindhu then regained her composure, clinching two game points before Tunjung hit into the net, allowing Sindhu to take the first game 21-19.

In the decider, Tunjung raced to a 10-8 lead, with both players exchanging intense rallies. Sindhu, however, erased the deficit quickly after the break and kept the pressure on her opponent. Tunjung moved to 17-14, but Sindhu responded, drawing parity with a drop and a net shot winner.

Tunjung, however, secured three match points and despite Sindhu's best efforts, sealed the match with a cross-court winner.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will selectors take a chance on Bumrah for CT?
Will selectors take a chance on Bumrah for CT?
Chasing Shearer's record, Haaland signs new deal
Chasing Shearer's record, Haaland signs new deal
Seen Sindhu's Diamond Ring?
Seen Sindhu's Diamond Ring?
'Daddy' Tan returns: Can he lead Sat-Chi to gold?
'Daddy' Tan returns: Can he lead Sat-Chi to gold?
Manu, Gukesh, Harmanpreet honoured, para-athletes shine
Manu, Gukesh, Harmanpreet honoured, para-athletes shine

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Babes In Boots: Priyanka, Esha, Alia..

webstory image 2

Seen Sindhu's Diamond Ring?

webstory image 3

In Mumbai for Coldplay? Must-See Places

VIDEOS

Manu Bhaker's Oops moment seconds before receiving Khel Ratna award0:55

Manu Bhaker's Oops moment seconds before receiving Khel...

Foreign devotees chant 'Radhe-Radhe', express joy on attending Maha Kumbh3:48

Foreign devotees chant 'Radhe-Radhe', express joy on...

Shahid Kapoor expresses 'shock' over attack on Saif Ali Khan0:44

Shahid Kapoor expresses 'shock' over attack on Saif Ali Khan

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD